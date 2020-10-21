Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Gets a Sell Rating from Barclays

In a report issued on October 19, Jeff Bernstein from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 68.5% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Dine Brands Global.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cheesecake Factory with a $27.50 average price target, a -15.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $45.24 and a one-year low of $14.52. Currently, Cheesecake Factory has an average volume of 1.59M.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc. engages in the operation of chain restaurants. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment involves in the management of restaurants. The Other segment comprises of Grand Lux Cafe, RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen, bakery, consumer packaged goods, and international licensing. Its menu offering includes appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches, omelettes, and desserts. The company was founded by David M. Overton, Oscar Overton, and Evelyn Overton in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas Hills, CA.