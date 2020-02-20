Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Brian Bittner from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 71.0% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Yum China Holdings, and Jack In The Box.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cheesecake Factory with a $43.00 average price target.

Cheesecake Factory’s market cap is currently $1.82B and has a P/E ratio of 19.36. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.42.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc. engages in the operation of chain restaurants. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment involves in the management of restaurants. The Other segment comprises of Grand Lux Cafe, RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen, bakery, consumer packaged goods, and international licensing.