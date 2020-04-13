Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan maintained a Hold rating on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.20, close to its 52-week low of $14.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -13.2% and a 36.4% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Carrols Restaurant Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cheesecake Factory is a Hold with an average price target of $25.00, which is a 28.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $51.16 and a one-year low of $14.53. Currently, Cheesecake Factory has an average volume of 2.26M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CAKE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc. engages in the operation of chain restaurants. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment involves in the management of restaurants. The Other segment comprises of Grand Lux Cafe, RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen, bakery, consumer packaged goods, and international licensing. Its menu offering includes appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches, omelettes, and desserts. The company was founded by David M. Overton, Oscar Overton, and Evelyn Overton in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas Hills, CA.