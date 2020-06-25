Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 53.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Checkpoint Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a one-year high of $3.68 and a one-year low of $1.05. Currently, Checkpoint Therapeutics has an average volume of 259.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CKPT in relation to earlier this year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, and CK-302. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.