Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 50.6% and a 68.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Checkpoint Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.67.

The company has a one-year high of $5.38 and a one-year low of $1.05. Currently, Checkpoint Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.55M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CKPT in relation to earlier this year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, and CK-302. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

