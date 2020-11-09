Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 51.3% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Checkpoint Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Checkpoint Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28K and GAAP net loss of $4.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $280K and had a GAAP net loss of $5.21 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, and CK-302. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.