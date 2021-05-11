Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI) Gets a Buy Rating from BTIG

In a report released yesterday, Thomas Shrader from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.48, close to its 52-week low of $5.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Shrader is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 39.7% success rate. Shrader covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aldeyra Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics, and Voyager Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.67.

The company has a one-year high of $23.10 and a one-year low of $5.84. Currently, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 56.64K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CMPI in relation to earlier this year.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer.

