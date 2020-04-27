Check Point (CHKP) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Check Point (CHKP), with a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $104.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 62.9% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Intellicheck Mobilisia, and Nuance Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Check Point is a Hold with an average price target of $111.00.

Check Point’s market cap is currently $14.92B and has a P/E ratio of 19.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.87.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. The company products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. Its solutions cater to the following: point of sale systems, automated teller machines, private and public cloud, and telecommunications providers. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.