Check Point (CHKP) Gets a Sell Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained a Sell rating on Check Point (CHKP) today and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 58.7% success rate. Weiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Citrix Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Check Point with a $112.92 average price target, representing a 23.2% upside. In a report issued on March 20, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

Based on Check Point’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $544 million and net profit of $272 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $526 million and had a net profit of $238 million.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. The company products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. Its solutions cater to the following: point of sale systems, automated teller machines, private and public cloud, and telecommunications providers. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.