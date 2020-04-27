Check Point (CHKP) Gets a Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

In a report released today, Jonathan Ruykhaver from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Check Point (CHKP), with a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $108.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 55.4% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Check Point is a Hold with an average price target of $111.53, a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $109.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $121.25 and a one-year low of $80.06. Currently, Check Point has an average volume of 1.59M.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. The company products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. Its solutions cater to the following: point of sale systems, automated teller machines, private and public cloud, and telecommunications providers. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

