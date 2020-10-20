Check Point (CHKP) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Hold rating on Check Point (CHKP) on October 18 and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $126.49, close to its 52-week high of $130.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 77.8% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Check Point is a Hold with an average price target of $127.35.

Based on Check Point’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $506 million and net profit of $196 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $488 million and had a net profit of $186 million.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. The company products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. Its solutions cater to the following: point of sale systems, automated teller machines, private and public cloud, and telecommunications providers. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.