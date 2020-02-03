Check Point (CHKP) Gets a Buy Rating from Wedbush

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Check Point (CHKP), with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 62.5% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Slack Technologies, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Check Point is a Hold with an average price target of $119.57, a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Check Point’s market cap is currently $17.4B and has a P/E ratio of 22.08. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. The company products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management.