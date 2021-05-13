Check-Cap (CHEK) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

Brian Anderson- May 13, 2021, 6:37 AM EDT

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Check-Cap (CHEK), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.7% and a 47.6% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Check-Cap has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Check-Cap’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.91 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.83 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in developing gastrointestinal imaging devices. It develops capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to detect polyps, masses and colorectal cancer screening. The company was founded by Yoav Kimchy in 2005 and is headquartered in Isfiya, Israel.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts