Check-Cap (CHEK) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Check-Cap (CHEK), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.7% and a 47.6% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Check-Cap has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Check-Cap’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.91 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3.83 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in developing gastrointestinal imaging devices. It develops capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to detect polyps, masses and colorectal cancer screening. The company was founded by Yoav Kimchy in 2005 and is headquartered in Isfiya, Israel.