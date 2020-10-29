Chatham Lodging (CLDT) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Ari Klein maintained a Hold rating on Chatham Lodging (CLDT) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 57.1% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chatham Lodging with a $8.69 average price target.

Based on Chatham Lodging’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $20.17 million and GAAP net loss of $26.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $87.87 million and had a net profit of $9.44 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CLDT in relation to earlier this year.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.