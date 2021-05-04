Chatham Lodging (CLDT) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Ari Klein from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Chatham Lodging (CLDT), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.86, close to its 52-week high of $14.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 60.5% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chatham Lodging is a Hold with an average price target of $14.33, implying a 1.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.95 and a one-year low of $4.59. Currently, Chatham Lodging has an average volume of 324.6K.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.