Chatham Lodging (CLDT) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Anthony Powell maintained a Hold rating on Chatham Lodging (CLDT) yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.06, close to its 52-week low of $5.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 44.1% success rate. Powell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apple Hospitality REIT, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chatham Lodging is a Hold with an average price target of $12.50, implying a 95.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Based on Chatham Lodging’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.35 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $253K.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels.