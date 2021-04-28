Chatham Lodging (CLDT) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Anthony Powell maintained a Hold rating on Chatham Lodging (CLDT) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.57, close to its 52-week high of $14.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 53.2% success rate. Powell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apple Hospitality REIT, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Hersha Hospitality.

Chatham Lodging has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.33.

Chatham Lodging’s market cap is currently $640M and has a P/E ratio of -8.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.94.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.