Charter Equity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Charter Equity analyst Edward F. Snyder maintained a Buy rating on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $142.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Snyder is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 66.1% success rate. Snyder covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Texas Instruments, and Broadcom.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Skyworks Solutions with a $165.42 average price target, a 15.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Skyworks Solutions’ market cap is currently $23.74B and has a P/E ratio of 31.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.06.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SWKS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

Read More on SWKS: