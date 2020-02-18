Charter Equity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Cree (CREE)

Charter Equity analyst Edward F. Snyder maintained a Buy rating on Cree (CREE) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Snyder is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 58.8% success rate. Snyder covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Broadcom, and Nokia.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cree with a $46.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $69.21 and a one-year low of $40.46. Currently, Cree has an average volume of 1.24M.

Cree, Inc. is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.