Charter Equity Maintains Their Hold Rating on Qualcomm (QCOM)

In a report released today, Edward F. Snyder from Charter Equity maintained a Hold rating on Qualcomm (QCOM). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.91, close to its 52-week high of $96.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Snyder is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 59.6% success rate. Snyder covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Broadcom, and Qorvo.

Qualcomm has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.88, a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Qualcomm’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.81 billion and net profit of $506 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.84 billion and had a net profit of $1.07 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 109 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of QCOM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on QCOM: