Charter Equity Maintains a Buy Rating on Broadcom (AVGO)

Charter Equity analyst Edward F. Snyder maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom (AVGO) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $475.40, close to its 52-week high of $495.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Snyder is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 70.4% success rate. Snyder covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

Broadcom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $536.68, which is a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $575.00 price target.

Broadcom’s market cap is currently $189.8B and has a P/E ratio of 54.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.54.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 96 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AVGO in relation to earlier this year.

Broadcom, Inc. is a technology company offering semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through two segments: Semiconductor Solutions (includes semiconductor solution product lines and IP licensing) and Infrastructure Software (Includes mainframe, BizOps and cyber security software solutions and FC SAN business). The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

