Charter Equity Keeps Their Hold Rating on Nokia (NOK)

In a report released today, Edward F. Snyder from Charter Equity maintained a Hold rating on Nokia (NOK). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Snyder is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 73.0% success rate. Snyder covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Skyworks Solutions, and Qualcomm.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nokia with a $4.73 average price target, implying a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.79 and a one-year low of $2.34. Currently, Nokia has an average volume of 79.34M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nokia Oyj provides network infrastructure, technology and software services. It operates through the following segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications and Nokia Technologies. The Ultra Broadband Networks segment comprises mobile networks and fixed networks. The Global Services segment provides professional services with multi-vendor capabilities, covering network planning and optimization, systems integration. The IP Networks and Applications segment comprising IP/Optical networks and applications & analytics. The Nokia Technologies segment focuses on advanced technology development and licensing. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Read More on NOK: