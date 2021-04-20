Charter Equity Believes Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Still Has Room to Grow

Charter Equity analyst Edward F. Snyder maintained a Buy rating on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $182.50, close to its 52-week high of $195.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Snyder is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 72.3% success rate. Snyder covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Qualcomm, and Broadcom.

Skyworks Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $208.25, which is a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $207.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Skyworks Solutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.51 billion and net profit of $509 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $896 million and had a net profit of $257 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is a semiconductor company. It engages in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of a broad range of high-performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors that enable wireless connectivity.