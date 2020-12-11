Charter Equity Believes Broadcom (AVGO) Still Has Room to Grow

Charter Equity analyst Edward F. Snyder maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom (AVGO) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $401.27, close to its 52-week high of $412.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Snyder is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 71.7% success rate. Snyder covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Broadcom is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $455.83, which is a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 3, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $475.00 price target.

Based on Broadcom’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.82 billion and net profit of $688 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.52 billion and had a net profit of $715 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 84 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AVGO in relation to earlier this year.

Broadcom, Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software and IP licensing. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications. The Infrastructure Software segment provides a portfolio of mainframe, enterprise and storage area networking solutions. The IP licensing segment licenses a portion of its broad IP portfolio. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.