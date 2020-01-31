Charter Communications (CHTR) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Hold rating on Charter Communications (CHTR) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $492.98, close to its 52-week high of $517.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 75.5% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charter Communications is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $517.20, which is a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $470.00 price target.

Charter Communications’ market cap is currently $105.9B and has a P/E ratio of 89.14. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.21.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CHTR in relation to earlier this year.

