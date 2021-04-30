Charter Communications (CHTR) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan assigned a Hold rating to Charter Communications (CHTR) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $669.97, close to its 52-week high of $681.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 68.7% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Digital Turbine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Charter Communications with a $725.43 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $681.71 and a one-year low of $485.01. Currently, Charter Communications has an average volume of 1.1M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1993, Charter Communications, Inc. provides cable and broadband communications services to more than 30 million customers in the United States through its Spectrum brand. The company’s services include internet access, data networking, video programming, voice communications, and local advertising services. The company also provides regional sports networks and local sports, news, and original programming to its customers. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.