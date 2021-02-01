Charter Communications (CHTR) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Charter Communications (CHTR). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $608.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 68.7% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Vonage Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charter Communications is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $728.44.

The company has a one-year high of $681.71 and a one-year low of $345.67. Currently, Charter Communications has an average volume of 1.16M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 116 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CHTR in relation to earlier this year.

Charter Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul. It operates through Cable Services segment. Its advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach brand. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.