Charter Communications (CHTR) Receives a Hold from Nomura

In a report issued on January 31, Gregory McNiff from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Charter Communications (CHTR), with a price target of $470.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $517.46, close to its 52-week high of $521.69.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charter Communications is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $533.71, which is a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $520.00 price target.

Based on Charter Communications’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.76 billion and net profit of $714 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.23 billion and had a net profit of $296 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CHTR in relation to earlier this year.

