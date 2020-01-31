Charter Communications (CHTR) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer Fritzsche maintained a Hold rating on Charter Communications (CHTR) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $517.46, close to its 52-week high of $521.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Fritzsche is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 70.8% success rate. Fritzsche covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Frontier Communications, Cincinnati Bell, and Cogent Comms.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charter Communications is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $520.17, representing a 3.1% upside. In a report issued on January 22, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $470.00 price target.

Based on Charter Communications’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.45 billion and net profit of $387 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.23 billion and had a net profit of $296 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CHTR in relation to earlier this year.

