Charter Communications (CHTR) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report issued on March 27, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Charter Communications (CHTR). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $649.54, close to its 52-week high of $681.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 71.9% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Digital Turbine.

Charter Communications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $709.56, representing an 8.9% upside. In a report issued on March 18, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $375.00 price target.

Based on Charter Communications’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.04 billion and net profit of $814 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.45 billion and had a net profit of $387 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 116 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CHTR in relation to earlier this year.

Charter Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul. It operates through Cable Services segment. Its advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach brand. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

