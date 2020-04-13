Charter Communications (CHTR) Gets a Hold Rating from Nomura

In a report issued on April 9, Gregory McNiff from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Charter Communications (CHTR), with a price target of $500.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $466.64.

Charter Communications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $540.71.

Based on Charter Communications’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.76 billion and net profit of $714 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.23 billion and had a net profit of $296 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CHTR in relation to earlier this year.

Charter Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul. It operates through Cable Services segment. Its advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach brand. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

