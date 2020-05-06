Charter Communications (CHTR) Gets a Hold Rating from Nomura

Nomura analyst Gregory McNiff maintained a Hold rating on Charter Communications (CHTR) on May 4 and set a price target of $500.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $508.48.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charter Communications is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $558.11, representing an 8.0% upside. In a report issued on May 3, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Based on Charter Communications’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.74 billion and net profit of $396 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.21 billion and had a net profit of $253 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CHTR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Charter Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul. It operates through Cable Services segment. Its advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach brand. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

