Charter Communications (CHTR) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Yesterday, the EVP of Charter Communications (CHTR), Jonathan Hargis, sold shares of CHTR for $26.41M.

Following Jonathan Hargis’ last CHTR Sell transaction on February 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 176.3%. In addition to Jonathan Hargis, one other CHTR executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Charter Communications’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $11.76 billion and quarterly net profit of $714 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.23 billion and had a net profit of $296 million. The company has a one-year high of $546.54 and a one-year low of $335.53. CHTR’s market cap is $108.8B and the company has a P/E ratio of 68.90.

The insider sentiment on Charter Communications has been negative according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

