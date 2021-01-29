Charlotte’s Web Holdings (CWBHF) Receives a Hold from Cantor Fitzgerald

Catie Powers- January 29, 2021, 7:37 AM EDT

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic maintained a Hold rating on Charlotte’s Web Holdings (CWBHF) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Zuanic is ranked #753 out of 7254 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charlotte’s Web Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.35.

Based on Charlotte’s Web Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $25.16 million and GAAP net loss of $6.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.05 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.31 million.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. Its products is comprised of tinctures, capsules, topical products, powdered supplements, single-use, beverage, and sport and professional products. The company was founded by Joel Stanley and Jared Stanley in 2013 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

