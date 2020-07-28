Charlotte’s Web Holdings (CWBHF) Gets a Hold Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Christine Brown- July 28, 2020, 8:52 AM EDT

In a report released today, Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Charlotte’s Web Holdings (CWBHF), with a price target of $5.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.74, close to its 52-week low of $2.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Zuanic is ranked #1412 out of 6821 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charlotte’s Web Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.58.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Charlotte’s Web Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $21.46 million and GAAP net loss of $11.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.7 million and had a net profit of $2.33 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. Its products is comprised of tinctures, capsules, topical products, powdered supplements, single-use, beverage, and sport and professional products. The company was founded by Joel Stanley and Jared Stanley in 2013 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts