Charles Schwab (SCHW) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

In a report released today, Christopher Harris from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Charles Schwab (SCHW). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 62.6% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charles Schwab is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.75, a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, KBW also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $36.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $51.65 and a one-year low of $28.00. Currently, Charles Schwab has an average volume of 14.62M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 92 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SCHW in relation to earlier this year.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees. The Advisor Services segment provides custodial, trading, retirement business, and support services as well as retirement business services, to independent registered investment advisors, independent retirement advisors, and recordkeepers. The company was founded by Charles R. Schwab in 1986 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.