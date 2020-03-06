Charles Schwab (SCHW) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Harris maintained a Hold rating on Charles Schwab (SCHW) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.80, close to its 52-week low of $34.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 65.8% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Raymond James Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Charles Schwab with a $53.29 average price target, representing a 48.4% upside. In a report issued on February 21, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $51.65 and a one-year low of $34.45. Currently, Charles Schwab has an average volume of 11.14M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 93 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SCHW in relation to earlier this year.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments.