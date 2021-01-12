Charles Schwab (SCHW) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Today, the EVP – Advisor Services of Charles Schwab (SCHW), Bernard Clark, bought shares of SCHW for $791.1K.

This recent transaction increases Bernard Clark’s holding in the company by 39.2% to a total of $4.61 million. Following Bernard Clark’s last SCHW Buy transaction on November 18, 2020, the stock climbed by 12.6%.

The company has a one-year high of $60.35 and a one-year low of $28.00. SCHW’s market cap is $113 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 27.30.

Nine different firms, including Argus Research and Jefferies, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.45, reflecting a 9.6% upside. Starting in January 2021, SCHW received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Charles Schwab has been positive according to 102 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Bernard Clark's trades have generated a 2.0% average return based on past transactions.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees. The Advisor Services segment provides custodial, trading, retirement business, and support services as well as retirement business services, to independent registered investment advisors, independent retirement advisors, and recordkeepers. The company was founded by Charles R. Schwab in 1986 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.