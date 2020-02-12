Charles River Labs (CRL) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Jack Meehan from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Charles River Labs (CRL), with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $173.32, close to its 52-week high of $175.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Meehan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 66.5% success rate. Meehan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, PRA Health Sciences, and Myriad Genetics.

Charles River Labs has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $174.50.

Charles River Labs’ market cap is currently $8.46B and has a P/E ratio of 37.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.52.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 96 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRL in relation to earlier this year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions.