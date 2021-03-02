ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch initiated coverage with a Buy rating on ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 75.9% and a 65.3% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ChargePoint Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.00.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business.