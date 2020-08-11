Chardan Capital Thinks uniQure’s Stock is Going to Recover

Chardan Capital analyst Gbola Amusa reiterated a Buy rating on uniQure (QURE) on August 4 and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.36, close to its 52-week low of $36.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 48.6% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Axovant Gene Therapies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on uniQure is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.89, which is a 69.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $67.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $76.69 and a one-year low of $36.20. Currently, uniQure has an average volume of 566.3K.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.