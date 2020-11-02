Chardan Capital Thinks uniQure’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on October 29, Gbola Amusa from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on uniQure (QURE). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.43, close to its 52-week low of $34.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.9% and a 48.2% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Axovant Gene Therapies, and Taysha Gene Therapies.

uniQure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.75, implying a 48.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Based on uniQure’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.79 million and GAAP net loss of $53.78 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.05 million and had a GAAP net loss of $23.6 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QURE in relation to earlier this year.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.