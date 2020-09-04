Chardan Capital Thinks Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae reiterated a Buy rating on Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings (SONN) yesterday and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.46, close to its 52-week low of $0.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 44.4% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Emergent Biosolutions, and NeuBase Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SONN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership, operation, and franchising of fast casual dining concepts domestically and internationally. It operates through the following business segments: Hooters Full Service, Better Burgers Fast Casual, Just Fresh Fast Causal, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Michael D. Pruitt in February 2005 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Read More on SONN: