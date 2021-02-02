Chardan Capital Thinks Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings (SONN), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.83, close to its 52-week low of $0.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 54.9% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

The the analyst consensus on Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

