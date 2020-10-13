Chardan Capital Thinks Solid Biosciences’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Gbola Amusa from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Solid Biosciences (SLDB). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.86, close to its 52-week low of $1.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 50.9% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Axovant Gene Therapies, and Voyager Therapeutics.

Solid Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.50.

Based on Solid Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $18.99 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $26.53 million.

Solid Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Arnold, Annie Ganot and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.