Chardan Capital Thinks Logicbio Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on May 11, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.72, close to its 52-week low of $4.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 61.2% and a 59.9% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

Logicbio Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00, which is a 257.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Logicbio Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $151.8M and has a P/E ratio of -4.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.81.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. is a genome editing company, which engages in developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical need. It focuses on the commercialization of specific genome editing and integration of the therapeutic transgene. The company was founded by Mark A. Kay, Leszek Lisowski, and Adi Barzel in August 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.