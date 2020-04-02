Chardan Capital Thinks Exicure’s Stock is Going to Recover

Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae reiterated a Buy rating on Exicure (XCUR) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.44, close to its 52-week low of $0.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.5% and a 39.4% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Emergent Biosolutions, and Arcturus Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Exicure with a $6.50 average price target.

Based on Exicure’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $310K and GAAP net loss of $9.98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6,000 and had a GAAP net loss of $4.76 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XCUR in relation to earlier this year.

Exicure, Inc. engages in the provision of clinical stage biotechnology company. It offers 3-dimensional, spherical nucleic acid architecture unlocks the potential of nucleic acid therapeutics. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.