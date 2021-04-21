Chardan Capital Thinks CohBar’s Stock is Going to Recover

Chardan Capital analyst Michael Morabito reiterated a Buy rating on CohBar (CWBR) today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.16, close to its 52-week low of $0.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Morabito has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.0% and a 27.1% success rate. Morabito covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, and Viking Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CohBar is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CohBar’s market cap is currently $67.35M and has a P/E ratio of -3.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.81.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CohBar, Inc. engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.