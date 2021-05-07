Chardan Capital Thinks Applied Genetic Technologies’ Stock is Going to Recover

Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.89, close to its 52-week low of $3.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 64.9% and a 63.3% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Applied Genetic Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.67, implying a 339.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Applied Genetic Technologies’ market cap is currently $159M and has a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.97.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology. The company was founded by Richard Jude Samulski, Nicholas Muzyczka, William W. Hauswirth, Terence R. Flotte, and Barry J. Byrne on January 19, 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.