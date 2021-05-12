Chardan Capital Thinks Applied Genetic Technologies’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.68, close to its 52-week low of $3.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 60.9% and a 58.8% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Applied Genetic Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.67, which is a 363.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.67 and a one-year low of $3.54. Currently, Applied Genetic Technologies has an average volume of 2.8M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology. The company was founded by Richard Jude Samulski, Nicholas Muzyczka, William W. Hauswirth, Terence R. Flotte, and Barry J. Byrne on January 19, 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.